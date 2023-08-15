Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,594 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $422,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 31.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. TheStreet lowered Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.08. 408,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $163.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.37%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.