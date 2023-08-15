Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 868,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.3 days.
Fibra UNO Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of FBASF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 7,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,401. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Fibra UNO has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.68.
About Fibra UNO
