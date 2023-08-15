Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 868,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.3 days.

Fibra UNO Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FBASF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 7,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,401. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Fibra UNO has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in Mexico. It is designed as an investment vehicle that grows through development and acquisitions, as well as regular cash flow distributions. It owns, operates, develops and manages a broad por tfolio of properties, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments.

