Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

