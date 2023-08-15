Financial Analysis: Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) vs. CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CIBT Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and CIBT Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $2.48 billion 0.34 $1.91 million $0.04 80.50 CIBT Education Group $56.14 million 0.34 -$12.06 million ($0.21) -1.35

Volatility and Risk

Gaotu Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than CIBT Education Group. CIBT Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gaotu Techedu and CIBT Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 0 1 0 2.00 CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential downside of 59.63%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu 2.99% 2.39% 1.60% CIBT Education Group -23.03% 12.06% 4.39%

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats CIBT Education Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. It also offers admission courses for admission tests and interviews, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; and consulting services. In addition, the company provides online IT education courses, such as computer programming, as well as online courses on professional computer coding; career development courses, including memory enhancement courses, leadership and management training courses, and others; and courses to prepare and pass certain language exams for study abroad, such as IELTS and TOEFL. Further, it provides non-academic tutoring and personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and designs and develops course outlines, interactive courseware, practice exercises, and lesson notes, as well as reference books, such as Chinese dictionary, dictionary of idioms, and past exam questions of college entrance examination. Additionally, the company offers smart devices; multi-function translation pen, an electronic translation pen with Chinese/English translation capabilities; and learning apps. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

