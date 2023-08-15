FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
FinWise Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
