First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHB. StockNews.com started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 120,235 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 930,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

