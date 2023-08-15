First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Down 1.7%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 207,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 388,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

