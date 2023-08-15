First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 198.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYX traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.14. 15,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,675. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2776 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

