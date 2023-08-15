Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,743,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 2,472,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Flat Glass Group Stock Performance
FGSGF stock remained flat at $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.
About Flat Glass Group
