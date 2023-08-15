Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,743,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 2,472,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group Stock Performance

FGSGF stock remained flat at $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

