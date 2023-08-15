Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $111.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.55.

FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $114.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after acquiring an additional 161,817 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,736 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,453,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,691,000 after purchasing an additional 163,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,992,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares during the period.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Free Report

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.