Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

