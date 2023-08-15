Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$57.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$54.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$62.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

