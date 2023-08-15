Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Up 20.8% in July

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 352,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.54. 109,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $470,652.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,324.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,575 shares of company stock worth $4,192,900. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

