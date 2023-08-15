Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in July

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 561.0 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $52.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. Fraport has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.