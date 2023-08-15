Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Futu Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUTU stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,411. Futu has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Futu will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

