Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

