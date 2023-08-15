Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Gamida Cell Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GMDA stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 698.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 56.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

