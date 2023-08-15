Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2,360.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gartner by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 189,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.18. 95,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,193. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total value of $259,063.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total value of $259,063.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,288 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

