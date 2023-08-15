Gartner (NYSE:IT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $338.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.02. Gartner has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total value of $259,063.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total value of $259,063.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

