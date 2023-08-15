Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $355.62 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003373 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $355.62 million and $839,694.54 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 361,062,492 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

