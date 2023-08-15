Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMAB. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $752.20.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

