Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Short Interest Update

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Solar ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RAYS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. Global X Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Solar ETF

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

