Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2901 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.
Globe Telecom Price Performance
Shares of GTMEY stock remained flat at $33.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Globe Telecom has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.
About Globe Telecom
