Golden Goose Trading Down 0.1% This Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $16,576.32 and $16.25 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

