Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Variable Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 82.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 681,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 563,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 107,303 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

