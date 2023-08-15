Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 522,147 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 803.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,134 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 522,147 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Oracle by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,431,120,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.85. 5,837,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market cap of $319.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

