Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 709,451 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 709,451 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,223,000. Quanta Services comprises about 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after buying an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,712,000 after buying an additional 83,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after buying an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.47. 325,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,103. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.52. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.