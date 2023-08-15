Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $156.61 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 116.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,538 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $156,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $507.41. 751,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,308. The firm has a market cap of $470.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

