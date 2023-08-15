Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $104.04 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 309,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,039,000. Parker-Hannifin makes up 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Parker-Hannifin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $519,286,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,587,000 after purchasing an additional 486,163 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,674,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,379,000 after purchasing an additional 230,081 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE PH traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,620. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile



Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

