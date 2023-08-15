Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 26,662 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,662 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,908. The company has a market capitalization of $345.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

