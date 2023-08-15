Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

Read Our Latest Report on DTE

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.