Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $802,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.76.

Intuit Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $505.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.88. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

