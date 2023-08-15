Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $429,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group decreased their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $547.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $500.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

