Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $644,436,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,716,000 after buying an additional 3,371,477 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:USB opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

