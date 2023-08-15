Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Trading Down 0.3%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greenbrook TMS
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.