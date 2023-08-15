Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading 2.4% Higher

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.45. 62,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 890,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after buying an additional 2,869,022 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Grifols by 33.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $19,218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Grifols by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,321 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
