Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.82% from the stock’s current price.

Grove Collaborative Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE GROV opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.75. Grove Collaborative has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grove Collaborative

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 60,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,616.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 298,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 60,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,616.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 298,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,843.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 68,761 shares of company stock worth $121,071 and sold 951,510 shares worth $1,537,473. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 13,219.8% in the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120,366 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

