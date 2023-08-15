Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.82% from the stock’s current price.
Grove Collaborative Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE GROV opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.75. Grove Collaborative has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Grove Collaborative
In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 60,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,616.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 298,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 60,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,616.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 298,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,843.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 68,761 shares of company stock worth $121,071 and sold 951,510 shares worth $1,537,473. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Company Profile
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grove Collaborative
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Will Cloudflare See Sunny Skies On Continued Revenue Growth?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Qualcomm: 2 Reasons To Like It and 1 To Avoid
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Booking Holdings Travels to New Highs Ahead of the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.