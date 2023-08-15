Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:TV opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -9.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

