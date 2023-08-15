Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
