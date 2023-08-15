Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCAAF

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.