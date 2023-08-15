Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,872 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 31.8% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 56.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Public Storage by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Public Storage by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 17,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,571,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $283.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.82. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

