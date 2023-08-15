Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.47 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $276.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

