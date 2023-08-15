Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after buying an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.58%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

