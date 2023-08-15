Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,919 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $711,292,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,002 shares of company stock worth $44,049,408. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

