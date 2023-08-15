Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

