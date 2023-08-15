HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RVNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of RVNC opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.75. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $82,569.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,196.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,739 shares of company stock worth $2,559,269 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

