HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %
Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.
