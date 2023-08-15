HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $31,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.9% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,085. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

