Head-To-Head Analysis: Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) vs. Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts 5.14% 4.07% 1.92% Soho House & Co Inc. -11.46% -1,654.69% -5.07%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $997.61 million 1.25 $55.92 million $0.48 24.25 Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.38 -$220.58 million ($0.62) -11.06

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Soho House & Co Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xenia Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Soho House & Co Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 4 1 0 2.00 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 30.30%. Soho House & Co Inc. has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.50%. Given Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Xenia Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

