Head-To-Head Contrast: Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Elme Communities and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -9.22% -1.63% -1.10% Alexander & Baldwin -17.13% 3.94% 2.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Elme Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Elme Communities has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Elme Communities pays out -313.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin pays out -135.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elme Communities and Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $209.38 million 6.46 -$30.87 million ($0.23) -67.00 Alexander & Baldwin $230.50 million 5.73 -$50.60 million ($0.65) -27.97

Elme Communities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alexander & Baldwin. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander & Baldwin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elme Communities and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 3 0 0 2.00 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Elme Communities currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.81%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Elme Communities’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Elme Communities is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

