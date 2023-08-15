Head-To-Head Survey: Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) versus GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and GDS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.46 -$110.78 million ($3.15) -1.36 GDS $1.35 billion 1.58 -$188.56 million ($1.15) -9.75

Profitability

Sangoma Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -41.63% -4.45% -2.68% GDS -14.48% -5.89% -1.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sangoma Technologies and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 GDS 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sangoma Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 210.75%. GDS has a consensus target price of $28.94, indicating a potential upside of 158.14%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than GDS.

Summary

GDS beats Sangoma Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

